Kirkcaldy photographer’s Outwith Festival exhibition opens at Fife venue

A new photography exhibition on Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival has opened in the city.

It features the work of Kirkcaldy-based photographer Cath Ruane, and celebrates the diversity of the annual festival, and can be visited free of charge at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries.

Its opening comes as Outwith prepares to launch its programme of music, literature, theatre and film at numerous venues from September 3-7.

Cath spent a week in Dunfermline at the 2024 festival, capturing over 40 events - many of which are featured in her new exhibition.

Kirsten Adamson, framed by lyrics penned by her late father, Stuart Adamson (Pic: Cath Ruane)

“Outwith Festival - Igniting the Imagination” includes images from headline events such as the acclaimed return of the National Theatre of Scotland’s June Carter Cash: The Woman, Her Music & Me, as well as comedy nights, author interviews, local bands on stage, and mindfulness events in Pitencrieff Park.

Cath gained her HND in photography studying at Fife College’s Dunfermline Campus after taking the decision to leave her job during lockdown and pursue her passion.

She is immersed in photography at events, especially live music. Her creative efforts are all inspired by her photography resulting in traditional photographs, heavily altered images, collages and various printing techniques.

She said: “Outwith is such a friendly music and arts festival. I had the opportunity to dip into over 40 events in 2024, and this exhibition celebrates the diversity of the festival.

Cath Ruane at her exhibition (Pic: Submitted)

“All the images are based on original photographs taken last year. Some use alternative printing techniques on different materials, while others are more traditional. Some images may evoke strong reactions, but I hope they all inspire thought. I truly hope that my images capture the excitement of the Outwith Festival and encourage you to visit some of the amazing events at this year's festival.”

The exhibition also features a number of vintage cameras from her personal collection which people are free to pick up and look through the lens. It runs until October 19.

Cath’s first exhibition was staged earlier this year at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy and celebrated the Lang Toun’s music scene. She is currently collaborating with writer, Lisa May Young, on a rolling exhibition called ‘Veterans Here and Now’ which tells the stories of Fife veterans, and can be seen at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

> “Outwith Festival - Igniting the Imagination” is at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries until October 19. It is free to visit.

> Follow Cath Ruane on Instagram @cathruane007