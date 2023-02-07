Kirkcaldy photography business lends its support to local charity Nourish

Kerry Hogge, who owns Kerry Photography on the High Street, has chosen Nourish as the charity the business will support throughout 2023.

Kerry started the business 12 years ago after studying photography and was joined by Courtney Anderson seven years ago.

At the studio, Kerry specialises in newborn, child, family and pet photography, as well as offering nursery/school portraits, professional headshots, maternity and product photography.

From left, Kerry Hugge (Kerry Photography), Vicki Rennie (Nourish) and Courtney Anderson (Kerry Photography)

Kerry, 44, said: “Most of our newborn shoots come back for all their milestones. We just love this as we get to see them grow and document all their special moments. We have babies come for newborn shoots at only a week old, to years later, taking their photos for starting high school.

“This year we decided to pick one charity to support. I asked my clients who they would recommend and Nourish came up time and time again. I had messages from people who said Nourish literally picked them up when they were at their lowest.”

Kerry spoke to the team at Nourish and discovered more about what they do.

The charity, which is based in Kirkcaldy but helps people across Fife, supports families of children with additional support needs, supporting the whole family. Nourish offers a range of support services including support groups, groups for adults with additional support needs, a food bank, hygiene bank and clothing bank. The charity’s community support hub in the Mercat Shopping Centre offers arts and crafts, play area and a cosy area for people to relax with a cuppa and have a chat.

Kerry added: “This is a charity which is really close to my heart, and something which is so desperately needed in our community.”

Nourish is not the first charity Kerry Photography has supported over the years.

Kerry said: “Right from when we first opened we have always tried to give back in whatever way we can. We do free shoots for terminally ill children and their families. We also go into hospitals to do the same for babies who are born sleeping. When the families don’t get to take their children home, it is even more important to us to give them a gift of memories. This is something we will always continue doing.

"We had an event a few years ago to raise money for Sands and Simba, which was a huge success and we are still involved with some of the families we met through that project, the rainbow of hope.”

Kerry Photography has already began its support for Nourish by donating £500 worth of vouchers.

“We have left it up to the charity what they would like to do with them,” Kerry said. “They can either donate them to families they think will benefit from them or they can raffle them to raise funds.”

And the studio’s first fundraiser is set to take place when it hosts a ‘donate what you can day’ on Wednesday, March 8.

Kerry explained: “We will be doing a full day of mini shoots from our studio at 243 High Street, Kirkcaldy. We will take a few photos in return for a donation of anything at all for Nourish. People can then choose one digital file for free. People can donate cash towards Nourish’s van fundraiser, tinned goods, toiletries, sanitary products, clothes or toys.

"This is just the start. We will be supporting Nourish for the rest of the year so there will be more events. Even if people don’t want to come for a shoot that day, they can share the event from our Facebook page and Nourish accepts donations every day at their base in the Mercat.”

To book a mini shoot on the Donate What You Can Day for Nourish email [email protected] or contact Kerry and Courtney by searching for kerryphotography.co.uk on Facebook.

