Kirkcaldy pilot leads to new food waste service for residents in high rise flats

Residents at three blocks of flats in Ravenscraig took part in a 12-week initiative last year which saw them supplied with household food caddies and caddy liners along with instructions of what to put in - and what to avoid.

New communal food waste bins were also located near the front door of the buildings, so people could pop downstairs with their caddy or carry their food liners down on their way out. Due to the positive response and feedback from residents, the service will continue at Ravenscraig and will be soon be available to all high and medium-rise flat residents throughout the Kingdom.

During the trial period, residents at Ravenscraig collected 1.573 tonnes of food waste – likened by one resident to the equivalent of around 30 bags of coal.

From left:: Kevin Somerville (waste operations officer); local resident Margo Linton; Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change; Sandy Anderson, waste operations service manager; Councillor Ian Cameron, Kirkcaldy area committee convener; and Derek Dewar, local resident. (Pic: Fife Council)

Surveys were also conducted, and many people highlighted the convenience of the bin location just outside the blocks; doing their bit for the environment; and the benefit of their homes and the buildings smelling less as key reasons as to why they thought it has been successful. People also liked the bin design with a pedal, which reduced the need to touch the bin.

Resident Derek Dewar, 78, said: “It’s been a great idea – my general waste bin is cleaner and it’s not been hard to get used to the change at all.I’d say it’s been a real improvement.”

All cooked and uncooked food waste can go in the bin as well as eggshells and tea bags so even if residents don’t have much food waste it all can make a difference. As well as improving the smell of bins, chutes and corridors, food waste is being processed locally in a way that benefits the local community.

The food waste goes to a local processing plant that generates energy and fertiliser, known as an anaerobic digester. The energy produced goes to heat care and retirement homes, Carnegie Leisure Centre, a supermarket, local art gallery and 388 houses on the local heating network in Dunfermline, while the fertiliser is sold to local farmers. In fact, one banana skin can create enough energy to charge a mobile phone twice, whilst 32 can power a family home for one hour.

The new food bins are also designed just for food waste so they have a small hatch that keeps out black bag waste contamination. The secure metal frame contains a 140l or 240l wheelie bin, which means the council can empty weekly and replace with a clean bin every week. This design and measure means it won’t attract rats or mice.

Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “I trial of this nature with food waste has never been carried out before in a high-rise block and the results have exceeded what was expected.”