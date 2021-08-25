Kirkcaldy plumbing and heating boss set to tackle Reach Your Peak event in aid of Maggie's Fife

The unique event aims to transform participants lives by combining an intensive three day self discovery seminar and a 24 hour endurance challenge.

After completing the seminar, Sean will face a gruelling test of stamina by scaling six Scottish peaks in just one day.

Sean, said: “Our office manager, Sharon Cooper, usually participates in the twilight walk for Maggie’s Centre but because of COVID she has been unable to do it the last couple of years.

Sean during training on top of Ben Lomond.

"As she has always been there for me and my business I wanted to do something that would help out a charity that is important to her.

"I decided to do the Reach Your Peak event as it combines business coaching with an endurance event.”

Sean goes on to say that the training he has been doing leading up to the event has been tough.

"I’ve really had to push myself with my training as the event is going to be very tough.

"I’ve been up and down quite a few Munros and have also been running and biking to help me prepare.

"Cancer affects a lot of families, so raising money for Maggie’s is a way to give something back.

"I’m hoping to raise about £2000 so I’m urging to anyone who can afford it to donate something, even if it is only a little.”

If you would like to donate to Sean’s fundraiser, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sean-brown24?newPage=True

