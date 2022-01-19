Kirkcaldy pop-up shop donates Christmas trees to local horticultural group

On Cloud Pine moved into the Coal Wynd car park for four weeks at the end of last year to sell the trees which were sustainably sourced and delivered direct from plantations in the Highlands.

The company, run by Kirkcaldy man John Wilkie, was set up in 2020 to offer work to individuals who were suffering due to the pandemic, including those from the arts sector which was left in limbo throughout lockdown as all venues closed.

Judith Kerr, secretary of Growing Kirkcaldy, revealed this week that John has kindly given the group all the live trees he did not sell and these will now be planted in various areas of the town including the stumpery in the Memorial Gardens.

Judith said: “We started planting a few of them in the stumpery on Monday morning and Alice and I are meeting with representatives from the council to see if we can get permission to plant them in a few other places as well.

“John gave us the trees he had in pots which still had their roots so we can plant them – he gave us around 28 small trees, two feet high, and ten or eleven, which are five or six feet high, which are all at the allotments in Ravenscraig.

"We are pleased with them, he was making sure we could make use of them, which we will.”

Members of Growing Kirkcaldy who are delighted with the donation of Christmas trees from On Cloud Pine. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

