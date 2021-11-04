Founded in 1966 in Caterham, England, the first Probus Club was formed as an association of retired people who came together in non-political, non-sectarian, autonomous clubs which provided regular opportunities for members to meet others in similar circumstances, with similar interests, and to make new friends.

The name Probus was originally derived from members being retired professional businessmen and women, but today its scope is wide and varied, and attracts membership from all walks of life.

Kirkcaldy Probus Club being honoured with a Civic Reception hosted by Provost Robert King and Kirkcaldy Town Council in 1992.

In spring of 1971, Kirkcaldy Town Council was approached by prominent town folk, including, master butcher Fred Stahly, Bill Wilson, and ex Chief Constable of Fife, Jim Lorimer, who all wanted to form a club within the town.

It held its inaugural meeting on December 1, 1971, at the Ollerton Hotel in Victoria Road.

With the first formal gathering called, the stage was set for the formation of what became Kirkcaldy Probus Club, meeting on the first and third Wednesday of every month – a pattern that still exists to this day, although the club now meets in the Dean Park Hotel.

Kirkcaldy Probus Club millenium tree planting, from left to right, Brian Shand, Harry Gray, and Roy Daniels.

Such was the demand for membership in the club’s early days there was a waiting list for those wishing to join. In 1982 an advert was placed in the Fife Free Press inviting those on the waiting list to attend a meeting to discuss how more residents of the town could become involved.

Inevitably this demand led to the club spawning other clubs both for ladies and gents, and today Kirkcaldy boasts seven clubs within the town, with members enjoying numerous activity groups as well as regular speakers who give presentations and talks on a wide variety of subjects from around the world.

Stuart Rennie, president said there is much to enjoy for being a member.

Kirkcaldy Probus Club founding members, from left to right, Fred Stahly, Bill Wilson, and Jim Lorimer.

He said: “The visiting speakers and their wide variety of topics is one of the features of the club that I enjoy most.

"There is always something new to learn from those who were on a different career path or industry from one’s own, or from the many speakers who travelled to far flung places, many in times when the world was a much larger place and before travel became easier and more achievable.

“It is not unknown for us to be walking the Great Wall of China one week, on a summit in the Himalayas another week, or cruising around Iceland and towards the Arctic Circle.

"Closer to home we may be learning about the activities of the Anstruther Lifeboats, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), or the new Levenmouth Rail Project.

Kirkcaldy Probus Club's current president, Stuart Rennie.

“One very memorable talk that was entitled ‘The Surgeon and The Painter’ was presented by Glen Jones from the East Neuk who investigated a real life ‘who done it’ mystery of a damaged and faded painting discovered in a cupboard under the stairs in Anstruther Town Hall by the painter Robert Fowler.

“The surgeon was Thomas Black of Wemyss, who lived in Anstruther and had completed two Arctic whaling voyages as a ship’s doctor, as the story unfolded an intriguing web of mystery developed involving Liverpool and London and wills and legacies, which kept the membership engrossed in some real live detective work.”

Stuart said that as part of the club’s anniversary celebrations it is set to hold a tree planting event to echo its ow organisation’s millennium event.

He said: “To mark the onset of the new millennium, the club gifted a tree to the town, which still stands proudly at the entrance to the Beveridge Park, and as part of this year’s celebrations working in conjunction with the Woodland Trust, we are set to take delivery of, and plant, around 450 trees to mark the occasion.”

In 2017, the club celebrated its 1000th meeting, held at the Dean Park Hotel, which was a special meeting that welcomed invited guests and there was much reminiscing about the various trips the membership had enjoyed over the years.

Added Stuart: “Visits to places of interest and enjoyable days out are a major aspect of Probus activity, and the club has an annual programme of trips.”

Kirkcaldy Probus Club 1000th meeting, from left to right, Walter Simpson, Bill Stenhouse, Martin Collins, Derek Bethune, and Robert Main.

Such outings were however curtailed during the COVID pandemic when it was just not possible to get out and about – face-to-face meetings in hotel settings were also cut.

Not to be beaten by the pandemic, Kirkcaldy Probus Club was one of the first to adopt meetings over Zoom, and also assisted many other local clubs and others as far as the south of England to set up and organise online meetings.

Although some of its activities have been hindered by the virus, Stuart said it is open to new members, and that anyone can join.

“As we head into our next 50 years, we really would love to welcome new members to join the club, and in the modern era it is no longer exclusively for business and professional people but is open to all members of the retired community from whatever social, ethnic or religious background,” he added.

"Probus clubs are non-sectarian and non-political and are open to all – we really are a friendly bunch and have lots to offer.

“Anyone interested in joining (or even just coming along as a guest to try it out) will be made to feel most welcome and can get in touch by email at: [email protected] or through the club website at: https://www.kirkcaldyprobus.org.uk/.”

