Founded in 1966 in Caterham, England, the first Probus Club was formed as an association of retired people who came together in non-political, non-sectarian, autonomous clubs which provided regular opportunities for members to meet others in similar circumstances, with similar interests, and to make new friends.

The name Probus was originally derived from members being retired professional businessmen and women, but today its scope is wide and varied, and attracts membership from all walks of life.

Mike Simpson (kneeling) who coordinated the initiative with some of the members who were involved in the project.

The tree planting is just one of many other initiatives planned in Kirkcaldy as part of the club’s Golden Jubilee.

The trees, donated by the Woodland Trust, include a variety of species including elder, oak, rowan, blackthorn, silver birch, hazel, crab apple and wild cherry.

As the 500th tree was planted, immediate past president, Mike Simpson, who co-ordinated the initiative thanked everyone for their sterling efforts.

He said: “Most of the club members have grandchildren and great-grandchildren, so the notion of a lasting, growing legacy had obvious appeal.

"Future generations for many years to come will be able to enjoy this new community woodland.”

Stuart Rennie, club president, said: “I would like to thank Jim and Pat Crosbie from the Dunnikier Park Development Group together with representatives from Greener Fife who helped with the project and provided some expert guidance to the members.

He added: “As we head into our next 50 years, we really would love to welcome new members to join the club, and in the modern era it is no longer exclusively for business and professional people but is open to all members of the retired community from whatever social, ethnic or religious background.

"Probus clubs are non-sectarian and non-political and are open to all – we really are a friendly bunch and have lots to offer.

“Anyone interested in joining, or even just coming along as a guest to try it out, will be made to feel most welcome and can get in touch by email at: [email protected] or through the club website at: https://www.kirkcaldyprobus.org.uk/.”

