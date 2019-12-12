Kirkcaldy produced film all set for sell out show

A film that highlights mental illness during the festive season is set to debut at a sold out special event tomorrow (Friday) in Kirkcaldy.

‘Cold’ is a locally produced mental health awareness film set at Christmas time, and explores the subject of coping with depression during the holidays.

The film is produced by Kirkcaldy-based MidgieBite Media, and was filmed at locations throughout Scotland, including Fife, Edinburgh, Stirling and Aviemore.

The film will premiere at the Kings Live Lounge, with the event also raising funds for the Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH).

Gavin Hugh, founder of video production company MidgieBite Media wrote and directed the film.

Gavin said: “This is the culmination of a year of our lives and we’re delighted finally be able to show off our story after all this time.

“Being able to help raise funds for SAMH is also really important for us.

“Given that the film speaks about mental health issues, we’re delighted that our guests will be able to meet and engage with a fantastic charity that supports people in need.

“We’re all very proud of what we’ve accomplished.

“The team have worked their socks off and the support we’ve had from within Fife and beyond has been incredible.

“We really hope everyone has a great evening, and that we help to raise awareness of the challenges that can come at Christmas.”

Gavin and his team began filming in November 2018, with the premiere event representing the end of a year of production.

Earlier this year, the team raised a respectable £1150 through crowd funding to support the film, with support coming from as far as the United States, Greece and Norway.

The film has been supported with help from Kangus Coffee Shop, My Cherry Pie, Revolution Barbershop and the University of Dundee’s Kirkcaldy campus, and has also been noted in a motion to the Scottish Parliament by local MSP David Torrance.

The film stars Rowan Birkett, and also showcases an abundance of local talent from the Kingdom, with supporting actors Hana Mackenzie, Craig Seath, Andrew Gourlay, Iain Leslie, Christina Strachan, Sam Birrell, Nicola Patrick and Benjamin Ferguson.

Also joining the cast will be Grant R Keelan following his appearance in Dundonian feature film ‘Schemers’ which premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in the summer.

A special Q&A with cast and crew will be hosted after the screening by Lawrie Brewster of local film studio Hex Media.

‘Cold’ premieres on Friday at the Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy.