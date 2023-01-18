Betty Nicols was put on the market as current owners John and Nan Wilson announced plans to retire.

It is the second boozer to go on the market with the nearby Heritage also up for sale as its long-standing owners plan to retire, while the Wheatsheaf is boarded up asd closed as the brewery which owns it looks for someone to take it on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John and Nan have owned Betty Nicols since 2015, but the traditional Victorian bar dates back centuries, and retains many of its features.

Betty Nicols in High Street, Kirkcaldy

John said: “We are proud of the superb team and the excellent reputation Betty Nicols has.

“We will miss the many regular customers, who have become friends, and we will be sorry to lose the loyal team of staff we have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have worked hard to recover almost all of their trade after the pandemic-enforced closure in 2020 and 2021, making adaptations to adhere to ever changing guidelines as they and when they were allowed to operate.

They were planning to retire in 2020 just as COVID hit and feel it is now time to make the break

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “Nan and I are not able to commit the time and energy that Betty Nicols requires, the time the staff and customers deserve.

“Betty requires an enthusiastic, passionate owner who can give Betty the focus she needs and deserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Sales are good, and we are back to 2019 total sales.

“Our bistro was fully booked for functions in November, December and January - there are customers still out and about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have noticed since the final lockdown was lifted that customers are going home earlier in the evenings, even weekends, so we are closing an hour or so earlier than 2019.

“We are very fortunate to have good staff, but two have left over the last year, and it has been a concern we have been unable to fill the positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lack of people wanting to work in hospitality is a major issue for the industry.”