Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A prominent Kirkcaldy town centre pub building is the latest to be put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Exchequer is being marketed by Savills with a price tag of offers over £1.4m - but customers won’t see any differences as it continues to trade as normal. The Stonegate Group, which runs the pub, has a lease until 2045.

A spokesperson said: “Stonegate Group can confirm that The Exchequer pub in Kirkcaldy is up for sale as part of a change of landlord, however, this will have no impact on the pub’s operations. The Exchequer will continue to trade as usual and remains part of the Stonegate Group portfolio.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Exchequer is just one of a number of pubs and hospitality venues across the district currently on the market - many have been for sale for a significant number of months. It screens live sport as well as hosting a pub quiz, and its facilities include a beer garden. In 2019, Stonegate unveiled plans for a £230,000 make-over.

The Exchequer pub continues to trade after being put up for sale (Pic: Submitted)

This month also saw confirmation of the closure of the White Heather, one of Kirkcaldy’s long-standing pubs.

A landmark on Hendry Road, Trust Inns, which ran it, confirmed it has been sold and was no longer part of its portfolio. A post on the pub’s Facebook page said it was set to be demolished to make way for new commercial units.

The White Heather opened in 1959 and was the town’s first roadhouse. It quickly became a popular place for wedding receptions and dances, and for folk going to gigs. It boasted a public bar, cocktail bar and also offered accommodation.