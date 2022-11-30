Publicans across the town centre have come together to relaunch the initiative with the support of police and Fife Council.

The initiative was welcomed at last week’s meeting of Kirkcaldy area committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duchess of Kirkcaldy pub has been nominated as chair of the new organisation which has most businesses on board already after just a few meetings.

Pubwatch has relaunched in Kirkcaldy

It is also looking to sign up to the national Pubwatch organisation which exists to promote best practice and share ideas and initiatives.

Pubwatch has previously operated very successful in Kirkcaldy town centre with support from the former BID, Kirkcaldy4All. It funded taxi marshals to help people get home safely after a night out, and keep noise to a minimum for town centre residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dallas Mackay, from The Duchess, said: “It’s good to see so many pubs on board already. Pubwatch is a good way of working together and sharing information.

“That could be to alert pubs if someone has been ejected or there is an issue with fake ID being used, but we are also setting up meetings with taxi companies and community groups so they are aware of any big events in our venues and when people might likely be leaving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new group is keen to get all publicans involved, and is looking into the feasibility of bringing taxi marshals back on busy nights in the new year.