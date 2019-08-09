Kirkcaldy pub to go up for auction

A Kirkcaldy pub is up for sale, with an auction listing the popular bar for sale next month.

The Kirk and Bear made an all-too short-lived appearance in Kirkcaldy town centre, and will go under the hammer on September 10, with a guide price of £175,000.

The previous occupants refurbished the bar before opening in September 2018, offering live music and bringing life to a building which had lain empty for a year and a half.

Lot 3a is listed as 399 High Street, the Kirk and Bear Restaurant.

The advertisement says of the bar: “Internally the subjects have been extensively refurbished by the tenant to include new flooring throughout, painting and decorating, bar area along with creation of live music suite along with renovated beer garden to the rear.

“The subjects offer main bar servery, lounge area which doubles as a live music venue with stage along with well appointed kitchen, refurbished male and female wc facilities.”

The bar has gone through a number of changes over the years, remembered by many as the old Royal Scot, which later became the Wharf, and then Brodie’s, which closed in March 2017.

