Kirkcaldy pubs look to make changes to boost business after lockdown

J.D. Wetherspoon has applied for a change of use to turn its car park install timber flooring as it serves more drinks outside.

The Robert Nairn pub already has an outdoor area, and the application to Fife Council is for additional external seating.

The pub, known locally as Spoonies, already has permission to serve food and drink at tables at the front on Kirk Wynd.

Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

The Windsor Hotel also wants approval for the fence and gate and its beer garden.

The Victoria Road hotel and bar wants permanent approval for work carried out under relaxed restrictions which were introduced in a bid to help the hospitality trade through lockdown.

It has already applied to keep its beer garden as a permanent structure.

Robert Nairn pub, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy

The applications will be considered in due course by councillors and officers.

