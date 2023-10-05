Kirkcaldy pupil beats 90,000 youngsters in UK-wide badge design competition
Imogen Stean, who attends Capshard Primary, won the WOW badge design competition from Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking. She and her fellow pupils were joined by Councillors James Leslie and David Ross (Kirkcaldy North) and Living Streets mascot, Strider, on Kinghorn beach to celebrate the winning design of Inchkeith lighthouse.
Councillor Leslie said: ''Congratulations to Imogen on winning the Living Streets Scotland prize with her picture of Inchkeith lighthouse. This brought back many happy memories of talks with my grandfather who serviced the guns on the island in the 1930s and 1940s and the stories he told me about the soldiers based there. On foggy nights I still remember listening to the foghorn on the island while lying in bed at my grandparents’ house.”
Chris Thompson, project manager at Living Streets Scotland, said: “WOW is a great way to help keep children healthy and happy by encouraging them to be active every day. We hope this set of WOW badges will help pupils understand that by walking to school they are playing their part in fighting climate change, protecting wildlife and natural habitats for the future.”
Gillian Mann, headteacher, added: “I am absolutely thrilled that Imogen's badge design won the competition. We promote active travel to school and Imogen's part in encouraging other pupils to walk, cycle or scoot to school is invaluable in promoting this important health and sustainability message.”