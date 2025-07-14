Kirkcaldy pupil receives Soroptimist International's Educate to Lead award
Grace Christie, who is going into S5, is this year’s winner of the award.
The award is presented annually by the local branch of the club to a senior girl from one of the four secondary schools in the town who has been deemed worthy of such accolade and chosen by staff within the school.
Grace was nominated as despite having significant caring responsibilities at home, she has conducted herself responsibly throughout the course of the year in relation to her studies including her time at college.
She has also supported the YMCA Hub in Gallatown, running a number of clubs and activities supporting young people with crochet to help them calm down and re-engage with their learning.
At school, Grace supports the Guidance Faculty regularly including helping during holiday breaks with clubs, trips and activities.
Staff said she conducts herself maturely and takes on a great deal of responsibility.
Grace was recently presented with a certificate and a £50 Waterstones gift voucher from Maureen Collison, president of Kirkcaldy Soroptimists.
Maureen described Grace as “a very impressive young woman and a worthy recipient of the club’s award”.
The Educate to Lead Award is presented to a pupil, chosen by staff from the school, on a four yearly rotation of the local schools.
If you would like to find out more about Soroptimists visit sigbi.org/Kirkcaldy.
