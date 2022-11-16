Thirteen-year old Logan Morrison cycled from Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow to Raith Rovers’ Starks Park on Saturday despite a bout of illness in the week leading up. In the process, he raised more than £2800 for Ward 34 at Victoria Hospital and our Maggie’s Centre - more than double his target.

It was an early rise for Logan and dad Lee Morrison. They set off from the start line at 7:00am and arrived at Starks Park at 4:30pm, thanks to a slight setback.

Lee said: “It went really well, but I got a puncture 12 miles in. There was a bit of faffing about with that, so we were a bit behind but Logan managed it no problem.

Logan with dad Lee completed the 62-mile trek

“I knew I was going to need my lights for the start of it, but I didn’t think I’d need them at the end!”

Logan's fundraising efforts were inspired by family friend Nicola Sharp, who Logan calls his auntie, following her diagnoses with leukaemia during the summer. And Lee’s puncture proved fortuitous. The later finish allowed Nicola to wave Logan across the finish line.

Lee said: “Because we were running late, Nicola got to be there. She was at a party for her son and wasn’t going to make it, but because we were running behind she was at Starks Park to meet him. That was great”.

This was Logan’s third charity fundraising event in three years, having previously raised money to buy gifts for Ostlers Care Home residents in 2020 and for Kirkcaldy Foodbank and Linton Lane Centre in 2021.

His fundraising exploits last year also earned him the Jim Raitt Shield from Linton Lane Centre, and the Gordon Aikman Charity Cup at Kirkcaldy High School’s awards night which was held in June.

Whether this will be Logan’s last charity endeavour remains to be seen, with Dad saying “he might, I don’t know if I will!”