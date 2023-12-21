Kirkcaldy pupil wins MSP's Christmas card design competition
Abbie Callaghan’s design depicting a Christmas themed house with Santa elves waving and holding presents was chosen as the winner for the SNP politician’s cards this year.
Mr Torrance collected scores of entries from seven primary schools in Kirkcaldy, including Strathallan, Capshard, Kirkcaldy West, Valley, Torbain, Dunnikier and Pathhead.
Abbie, who is in primary seven, received a framed copy of her winning entry as well as a tub of sweeties and a cash prize.
Five runners up were also chosen by this year’s judges – The Grey Panthers Seniors Group which meets at the Linton Lane Centre in Templehall.
The runners up were Isla Girvan (Torbain P7); Edith Lalande (Kirkcaldy West P7); Callie Stran (Pathhead); Faith McNeill (Dunnikier) and Mark Sinilov (Dunnikier P6). They each received a tub of sweeties and a cash prize from the MSP.
Mr Torrance said: “This year I’ve had a record number of entries for my annual Christmas card competition. I want to thank The Grey Panthers and Linton Lane Centre for their help in deciding the winner and runners up as I think I would’ve had a very hard time choosing them myself.
"I can’t thank the pupils and schools enough for their excellent help yet again – our schools in Kirkcaldy always amaze me with their fantastic artwork.
"My cards are being delivered to constituents in the run-up to Christmas so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for one through your door with my Christmas message. Hopefully my card will help to spread some Christmas cheer as many people may be alone this festive period and it’s good to let them know that they aren’t alone in the community.”