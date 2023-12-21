A pupil from Capshard Primary has been named the winner of David Torrance MSP’s annual Christmas card competition.

David Torrance MSP with winner of his annual Christmas card design competition, Abbie Callaghan, a pupil at Capshard Primary.

Abbie Callaghan’s design depicting a Christmas themed house with Santa elves waving and holding presents was chosen as the winner for the SNP politician’s cards this year.

Mr Torrance collected scores of entries from seven primary schools in Kirkcaldy, including Strathallan, Capshard, Kirkcaldy West, Valley, Torbain, Dunnikier and Pathhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbie, who is in primary seven, received a framed copy of her winning entry as well as a tub of sweeties and a cash prize.

Five runners up were also chosen by this year’s judges – The Grey Panthers Seniors Group which meets at the Linton Lane Centre in Templehall.

The runners up were Isla Girvan (Torbain P7); Edith Lalande (Kirkcaldy West P7); Callie Stran (Pathhead); Faith McNeill (Dunnikier) and Mark Sinilov (Dunnikier P6). They each received a tub of sweeties and a cash prize from the MSP.

Mr Torrance said: “This year I’ve had a record number of entries for my annual Christmas card competition. I want to thank The Grey Panthers and Linton Lane Centre for their help in deciding the winner and runners up as I think I would’ve had a very hard time choosing them myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t thank the pupils and schools enough for their excellent help yet again – our schools in Kirkcaldy always amaze me with their fantastic artwork.