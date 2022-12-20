Kirkcaldy pupils' display artistic talent in MSPs' Christmas card competitions

Stephanie McQuade, a P6 pupil from Torbain Primary School, was the winner of Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance’s annual competition.

Her design depicted Santa Claus placing a present next to a roaring fireplace.

Mr Torrance collected scores of entries from pupils at six local schools – Strathallan, Capshard, Kirkcaldy West, Valley and Pathead primaries.

David Torrance MSP presents Stephanie McQuade with a framed version of her winning design.

A special team of judges from the community also chose four runners up – Sam MacKay and Madison Roscoe (both P7 at Strathallan), Kaleb Montgomery (P7 at Capshard) and Maya Rose Johnston (P7 at Kirkcaldy West).

Mr Torrance said: “This year the kids have really raised the bar with their entries. From what I’ve been told, the judges have had a very hard time choosing a winner as all of the cards were really good.

"I can’t thank the pupils and schools enough for their excellent help yet again – our schools in Kirkcaldy truly are a cut above the rest.

“My cards are being delivered to constituents in the run-up to Christmas so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for one through your door.”

Claire Baker MSP and finalists from p3 Fair Isle Primary School.

Stephanie received a framed copy of her winning entry, and both she and the runners up all received a tub of sweeties and £30 each.

Meanwhile, Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker ran a competition to design her Christmas card with children in P3 at Fair Isle Primary.