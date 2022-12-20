Kirkcaldy pupils' display artistic talent in MSPs' Christmas card competitions
The artistic talents of local primary school children saw them create the winning designs in two MSP Christmas card competitions.
Stephanie McQuade, a P6 pupil from Torbain Primary School, was the winner of Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance’s annual competition.
Her design depicted Santa Claus placing a present next to a roaring fireplace.
Mr Torrance collected scores of entries from pupils at six local schools – Strathallan, Capshard, Kirkcaldy West, Valley and Pathead primaries.
A special team of judges from the community also chose four runners up – Sam MacKay and Madison Roscoe (both P7 at Strathallan), Kaleb Montgomery (P7 at Capshard) and Maya Rose Johnston (P7 at Kirkcaldy West).
Mr Torrance said: “This year the kids have really raised the bar with their entries. From what I’ve been told, the judges have had a very hard time choosing a winner as all of the cards were really good.
"I can’t thank the pupils and schools enough for their excellent help yet again – our schools in Kirkcaldy truly are a cut above the rest.
“My cards are being delivered to constituents in the run-up to Christmas so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for one through your door.”
Stephanie received a framed copy of her winning entry, and both she and the runners up all received a tub of sweeties and £30 each.
Meanwhile, Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker ran a competition to design her Christmas card with children in P3 at Fair Isle Primary.
Ms Baker said: “I want to thank all the children who took part in my Christmas card competition for all their hard work and beautiful designs. The artwork was all fantastic and it was so hard to choose a winner, so I chose a winning design, plus three highly commended. All the children who took part were awarded certificates and a sweet treat. I hope they all enjoyed taking part and are looking forward to Christmas.”