Kirkcaldy pupils earn profits for local causes while developing enterprising skills
Entrepreneurial pupils from a Kirkcaldy school have raised £200 for local causes while taking part in a programme aimed at developing their enterprising skills.
The Culture of Enterprise programme (CofE), part of Fife Council’s economic development team, has helped give S3 pupils at St Andrews High School a taste of the entrepreneurial world.
Pupils were given a budget, and encouraged to develop their enterprising skills, including growing their commercial awareness, decision making, problem-solving and communication skills, by turning the £1 seed money into as much profit as possible.
They developed products and services, including hampers, quizzes and gonks, that were showcased at the school’s Christmas market, held last month, raising over £200. The money will be donated to a range of local charities, chosen by the young people.
Ayden Michalski, an S3 pupil, said: “My group was selling three different hampers, along with gonks. I learned how to work effectively with people I didn’t know, and probably would never have talked to.”
Another S3 pupil, TJ Walker, said: “I had to work with a £4 budget (£1 each) to create a successful fundraising business. Working with fellow pupils, I built a relationship that involved communication and practical ability. We created a Christmas stall with raffles and prizes. Overall, it was a very enjoyable experience.”
Ms Alderdice, Business Studies teacher at St Andrews said the project was “a huge success”.
There was also praise from Alison Sinclair, economic adviser from Fife Council, who said it was a “perfect example” of the aims of the project.