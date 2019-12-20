Kirkcaldy pupils perform a ‘A Little Nativity’

Youngsters at a Kirkcaldy school have been performing their own nativity play.
Over 150 talented pupils in primary one and two at Torbain Primary gave performances of ‘A Little Nativity’ to the rest of the school and family and friends recently.
The P1 children told the story of the first Christmas, while the P2’s sang, played musical instruments and narrated the story.