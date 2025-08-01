Kirkcaldy pupils stage event for care home residents with help from housing group

Fife Housing Group and pupils from a Kirkcaldy school pupils have brought joy to local care home residents with community event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employees from the group and P6 pupils from Fair Isle Primary in Templehall hosted a community event for residents of local care homes.

It was part of an initiative called Rising Community Voices, which sees the social landlord partner with schools to raise awareness of what it means to be part of a community and empower them to organise and deliver an event which will have a positive impact in their local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Housing Group’s engagement officers, Suzanne Hume and Melissa Birrell, first met with pupils back in April and hosted regular sessions to help plan the event, with the children taking the lead.

Engagement officers, Suzanne Hume (back row, far left) and Melissa Birrell (back row, far right) with pupils from Fair Isle Primary School (Pic: Submitted)

The class wanted to arrange something nice for local people living in care homes, so they set about organising an afternoon with homemade food and an array of entertainment, including piano playing, singing and games in which everyone took part.

Suzanne said: “This is the second event we have hosted with primary school pupils as part of our Rising Community Voices project, the first being in Lumphinnans.

“We were delighted to bring it to Templehall as we have a lot of tenants here and the community always gets involved with anything we are doing in the area, and the pupils of Fair Isle were no different. They were natural event planners and it was wonderful seeing them interact with the care home residents. There were a lot of smiles all around, which was really lovely to see.”