Kirkcaldy radio host set for coal carrying race and half marathon in same weekend

Graeme Kilgour, who presents K107fm’s Saturday Sports Show, will join a hots of competitors for the annual event in Kelty on Saturday.

And the following day he will lace up his running shoes to tackle the half marathon as part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

The challenge gets underway at midday on Saturday when he joins fellow competitors carrying a 50kg sack of coal over 1000 metres.

Graeme Kilgour

The race in the west Fife town originates from stories of colliers in the late 1800s running home from the pits with “rakers” or “clugs” in their bags.

Saturday’s programme includes the main race at midday as well as a children’s race with lighter loads, and men’s and women’s events.

On Sunday, Graeme will take part in Kirkcaldy’s half marathon which returns for the first time since 2019’s inaugural event.

Runners will complete the 13.1 miles across Kirkcaldy, taking in the three mains parks - Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig.