A Kirkcaldy community radio station has announced it will lend its support to a national children’s charity this Christmas.

K107FM will support Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) this Christmas. The children’s charity, which supports children with life-shortening conditions and their families with hospice and palliative care, has created a new campaign alongside award-winning creative agency Leith.

Tasked with creating a campaign to encourage donations to CHAS, Leith have created a festive radio advert which sees a father narrating how CHAS helped give his terminally-ill son Charlie, ‘Christmas-time in summertime’, with ‘time for Santa, time for toys, time for treats and hugs from grandpa’, and asks listeners to take the time to donate to the organisation.

The radio advert is in addition to a TV spot which has already begun broadcasting.

CHAS still needs to raise over £12m this year to continue delivering hospice and palliative care for children. (Pic: CHAS)

Alex Airnes, K107FM commented: “We’ve long been aware of the dedicated support that CHAS provide, and have seen families within our area benefit from what they do during challenging times. The campaign is powerful and we’re proud to provide an additional platform for the campaign and hope our efforts to do so at no cost can help CHAS create more precious times.”

Graham Steven, fundraising campaigns manager at CHAS said that the new adverts will encourage new supporters to help children and their families to make memories together.