Kirkcaldy radio station nationally recognised with award win
K107FM was nominated for four awards across three categories at the 2023 Community Radio Awards - including being nominated twice in the ‘live event or outside broadcast of the year’ category for their coverage of both the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival Half Marathon and Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spotlights in 2022. Mike Butterworth was also nominated as volunteer of the year.
The station went on to win an award in a third category, with a bronze for ‘specialist music show of the year’ which went to Currently Country presenter, Billy Anderson. The presentations were made at a ceremony held in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on Saturday.
Billy said: “I’m really pleased with this award, it’s great for country music. I’d like to thank the team at K107FM for their continued support for the show”
A K107FM spokesperson called the nominations “a huge achievement”.
They continued: “They truly reflects our focus of the past year or so, on local events and engagement, the strength of our volunteers and a win within the Specialist Music category for the second year in a row. We’re proud of Mike and our events team as finalists, and pleased to see Billy’s dedication to country music being recognised”
This marks four consecutive years of nominations for the Lang Toun based station.
Martin Steers, awards chair, said: “The recognition for Billy Anderson, Currently Country and K107FM is well deserved, and we hope it recognises their success, and encourages others to engage, represent and support their communities.”