Kirkcaldy radio station one of only two in Scotland shortlisted for UK awards

It is the second year running the station has been shortlisted - it won bronze i 2020.

Graeme Kilgour, with the K107fm K10 Saturday Sports Show has been nominated for "Sports Show of the Year".

And retired headteacher, Craig Mitchell, has been nominated in the "newcomer" category.

Graeme Kilgour, nominated for a community radio award

Craig said "Being nominated for this award is such a fantastic recognition of what community radio can offer.

“Since retiring, my goal was to ‘give something back’ which connected with the heart of our community, whilst at the same time, providing the opportunity to challenge myself to learn a completely different skillset. "

The sports category showcases shows that take pride in community sport, from live coverage of matches or events, to coverage of niche sports sometimes overlooked by other media.

News of the nominations delighted station chairman, John Murray.

He said: “To receive a Community Radio Award nomination is a remarkable achievement, but two in the same year really highlights the strength of programming we have to offer, and continued progression as a local radio station.

“To think that both these presenters are new to radio further demonstrates the true spirit of community radio and what we provide across the wider Kirkcaldy area.

“ These nominations are a reflection of the hard work of both individual presenters and the wider team.”

The awards take place in Coventry on October 23.

