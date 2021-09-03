The community radio station will present weekday evenings at 10:00pm from September 6.

The series will also be available online via the station’s ‘listen again facility.

The series ‘Fighting With Pride’ is a collaboration between the charity of the same name which supports the welfare of LGBT+ veterans and John Dash Media (JDM), with support from the Audio Content Fund.

The series will air stories of veterans who were thrown out of the military because of their sexuality or gender identity.

They cover the period before before the ban on LGBT+ personnel was lifted 21 years ago,

John Dash, CEO of JDM, said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that until the turn of the century, the British armed forces engaged in social cleansing on a group of their own people.

“In ‘Fighting With Pride’ we’re telling ten stories of people affected by the gay ban. Their stories are often distressing and harrowing, but also inspirational.

"I’m proud and humbled to have been associated with this project.”

Craig Jones, joint CEO of Fighting With Pride said: “We were formed 18 months ago and represent an armed forces community who were treated

shamefully in their service lives and beyond. We’re delighted this series will bring our work to the attention of a wider public though the medium of radio.”

"We can provide a platform across the Kirkcaldy area and hope that everyone can listen and learn.”

The series is also set to air nationwide in October on Gaydio, and across over 25 radio stations across the country.

