Kirkcaldy radio station unveils new space in town’s Mercat Shopping Centre

It is making use of a community space to create an accessible broadcast environment for people with disabilities or mobility issues.

And it has issued a ‘come and see’ invite to all as part of Volunteers Week.

The initial phase of the project is nearly complete, with a usable "blank space" with planned activities starting this month and into July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Murray in the K107 studio (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The station is hosting an open day in the Mercat on Thursday, June 2 from 10:00am. until 2:00pm.

It will also allow them to thank its team of over 40 volunteers.

John Murray, station chairman, said: “The station has grown its provision of local broadcasting content through the challenges of the pandemic.

“We’ve strengthened our working relationships with local businesses and organisations and this new community space is hoped to eventually include truly accessible broadcasting facilities, encompassing a wheelchair friendly studio alongside a mixed used space for community engagement and events.

“Its hope we can make more people aware of our award winning station, but also invite more individuals and groups to be part of it with further volunteering opportunities”

Alan Stevenson, Volunteer Scotland’s chief executive, said: “Volunteers improve our society through countless contributions each year.