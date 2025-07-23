Kirkcaldy restaurant Jock's Grill House unveils new live music nights

A Kirkcaldy restaurant is adding live entertainment to its menu.

Jock’s Grill House launches new acoustic Saturday sessions, starting this weekend, and Friday entertainment with plans to branch out and add comedy, poetry, storytelling and Q&A nights to the music nights.

The popular High Street venue kicks off with a gig featuring Fife-based Xan Tyler on Saturday (July 26). Her acclaimed women's empowerment themed album 'Holding Up Half The Sky', which reached number four in the Scottish albums chart, was produced by Boo Hewerdine who is perhaps best known for his long association with Eddi Reader.

Cluny based Xan, originally from London, has worked and collaborated with a host of big name producers and artists in the music industry, including dub and reggae legend Mad Professor. Her big break came when she signed to Creation Records when she fronted electro pop duo Technique and toured the world.

Xan Tyler opens the live music nights Jock's Grill House (Pic: Stephanie Gibson)

The acoustic sessions are set to run weekly, with a number of names already booked - and more to be announced by Ross Anderson who is at the helm of the restaurant. Food will still be served up until 8:00pm, and the bar will remain open until 1:00am every Friday and Saturday as Jock’s promises “top-tier entertainment with an atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else in town.”

Announcing the live nights, Ross said in a Facebook post: “We’re incredibly excited to introduce ‘Acoustic Saturdays Sessions’ at Jocks Grill House. Every Saturday night, we’ll be showcasing some of the best and brightest acoustic talent around.

“But that’s not all—our Friday nights will offer something a little different, featuring comedy, storytelling, Q&A sessions, poetry readings, and live music, creating a truly unique and intimate experience right here in Kirkcaldy. We can’t wait to welcome you for unforgettable nights of music, stories, and community.”

Gigs also confirmed include gothic folk rock artist Nicola Madill on August 2 - her new album, Absentee, was released last month - and John Douglas, a founding member of renowned Scottish band the Trashcan Sinatras, on August 9, with Chris Reeve performing on August 30.

The venue is also close to announcing further dates featuring some well known names from the Scottish music scene.