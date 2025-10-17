Kirkcaldy restaurants, including Annapurna and Pommey’s, honoured at awards

Several Kirkcaldy restaurants were honoured at the recent Scottish Asian Food Awards 2025.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Glasgow this week attended by prominent culinary figures, industry professionals, and food enthusiasts.

Fife’s ‘Curry Choice of the Year’ category was won by Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant which is based in the High Street.

An outstanding achievement award went to the town’s Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant, while the Rara Tal Indian Restaurant, Glenrothes, was recognised for its excellence.

Annapurna with their award (Pic: Submitted)

In the Japanese restaurant of the year category, the recently closed Koku Shi in Kirkcaldy was recognised its excellence, with similar acknowledgement going to Burntisland’s Fusion Kitchen in the Asian ‘Kitchen of the Year.’

Pommey’s World Buffet, based on the Esplanade, was the ’Buffet Restaurant of the Year’ and Dunfermline’s Antioch Restaurant the ‘Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the sixth annual awards, said: “We are immensely proud to once again shine a spotlight on Scotland’s Asian Food scene. The dedication of this year’s finalists to preserving traditional recipes while introducing innovative approaches to Asian cooking is truly commendable. We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”