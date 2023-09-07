Kirkcaldy Rugby Club hits out as vandals damage gates and seats at park

Watch more videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club has been the target for vandalism on multiple occasions over the last few months, with officials saying they are fed up.

Recent weeks have seen damage to the club’s gates and seats, with graffiti also being found on the pavilion. The club’s mural on their main stand has also been spray painted, but has since been repaired thanks to local, artist Kerry Wilson. Images of recent vandalism also show sectarian and racist language spray painted across various buildings.

One member said the vandalism has become a daily occurence and they now want to raise awareness of the damage that is being caused to the facilities at Beveridge Park.

The club has been targetted by vandals a number of times in recent months (Pic: Submitted)

They said: “We are just getting to the end of our tether – we need to highlight this damage. We’re just trying to put it out into the public domain so that if people do see people up to no good around Beveridge Park they can phone the police. Kerry came and she repaired the mural damage for free because she doesn’t like the vandalism. She said that there had been similar types of vandalism right along the High Street”.

The club spoke of its frustration at the damage and has said that the repair work is diverting funds from other causes.

Ann Oliver, president, hit out at those responsible for the damage.

said: “Our community club is frustrated at the damage caused by vandals and our mural has needed restoration work. The vandals have no consideration for others and their behaviour is entirely unacceptable, as well as causing undue expense which could be used for better things”.

Police are currently investigating the damage done to the mural last month, and say they are following lines of enquiry.