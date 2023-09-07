News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club hits out as vandals damage gates and seats at park

A Kirkcaldy sports club has once again become the target for vandals with damage to gates and seats, and graffiti sprayed on the pavilion. Police are investuigating.
By Callum McCormack
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club has been the target for vandalism on multiple occasions over the last few months, with officials saying they are fed up.

Recent weeks have seen damage to the club’s gates and seats, with graffiti also being found on the pavilion. The club’s mural on their main stand has also been spray painted, but has since been repaired thanks to local, artist Kerry Wilson. Images of recent vandalism also show sectarian and racist language spray painted across various buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One member said the vandalism has become a daily occurence and they now want to raise awareness of the damage that is being caused to the facilities at Beveridge Park.

The club has been targetted by vandals a number of times in recent months (Pic: Submitted)The club has been targetted by vandals a number of times in recent months (Pic: Submitted)
The club has been targetted by vandals a number of times in recent months (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

They said: “We are just getting to the end of our tether – we need to highlight this damage. We’re just trying to put it out into the public domain so that if people do see people up to no good around Beveridge Park they can phone the police. Kerry came and she repaired the mural damage for free because she doesn’t like the vandalism. She said that there had been similar types of vandalism right along the High Street”.

The club spoke of its frustration at the damage and has said that the repair work is diverting funds from other causes.

Ann Oliver, president, hit out at those responsible for the damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

said: “Our community club is frustrated at the damage caused by vandals and our mural has needed restoration work. The vandals have no consideration for others and their behaviour is entirely unacceptable, as well as causing undue expense which could be used for better things”.

Police are currently investigating the damage done to the mural last month, and say they are following lines of enquiry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of vandalism to a stand at sporting facilities in Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy between 9.00am and 4.00pm on Monday, 21 August. Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

Related topics:KirkcaldyPolicePolice Scotland