Kirkcaldy Rugby’s poignant Movember fundraiser smashes its target
A Fife rugby club’s poignant Movember appeal has smashed its fundraising target.Seventeen players from Kirkcaldy Rugby took part in the annual fundraiser and generated over £2000 - £500 above their initial target which was surpassed long before the end of the month-long initiative.
Movember sets out to raise awareness for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. The UK-wide initiative had an extra special meaning to it for the club after the recent sudden death of former team-mate Jordan Sneddon who played through the age groups and made several appearances for the first XV.
Many of the current team played with him and were heartbroken to hear of the passing of the popular Kinross-based firefighter who worked at cashmere firm Todd and Duncan.
A club spokesman said: “Our initial target was £1,500 which we managed to surpass well before the end of the month. It has been a challenging few months for the club, everyone associated with the club and many around Fife who were saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Jordan.”