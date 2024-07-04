Kirkcaldy runner tackles Black Rock Race challenge in honour of his uncle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gerry Booth (32) of Kirkcaldy had planned to take part in the Black Rock Challenge event alongside his uncle, Jason Donovan, another keen runner, but Jason tragically died earlier this year after a series of strokes. He was just 51 years old.
Gerry decided to run the race, raising £1,175 for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland in the process. Last month, he joined hundreds of other runners for the long-standing five-mile race in Kinghorn, following the route from the town’s railway station along the beach towards the titular Black Rock off the coast and back.
Gerry, who works in hospitality, said: “I certainly felt a lot colder on top by the end of the day than I did at the start! My uncle Jason and I were planning to run Black Rock together – but he very suddenly had a stroke in February, followed quickly by another and, unfortunately, he didn’t survive.
“It was a complete shock to all of the family. He was only 51 and had two kids who are now having to get used to life without their dad.”
Gerry was inspired to pledge his fundraising efforts to CHS Scotland after a collection at Jason’s funeral had raised £1000 for the charity.
“I knew I wanted to do the race in his memory,” he said. “We had a collection at the funeral for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, so it was a no-brainer for me to choose this charity to fundraise for.”
The day was eventful in another way, too. Gerry hadn’t had a haircut or trimmed his beard in 18 months but, to boost his fundraising, decided to have the whole lot shaved off that morning!
June’s run was the seventh time Gerry has done the Black Rock event, and he says the camaraderie and support of fellow runners is what makes this a special one. He added: “You get a great view over to Edinburgh and the Forth bridges, too – it’s tough running on sand, but that’s all part of the challenge. I’m very grateful to everyone for their support, and I hope what I’ve raised will make a difference in the lives of people who have had a stroke.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.