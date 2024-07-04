Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Fife man has raised funds for charity in memory of a family member who passed away in February.

Gerry Booth (32) of Kirkcaldy had planned to take part in the Black Rock Challenge event alongside his uncle, Jason Donovan, another keen runner, but Jason tragically died earlier this year after a series of strokes. He was just 51 years old.

Gerry decided to run the race, raising £1,175 for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland in the process. Last month, he joined hundreds of other runners for the long-standing five-mile race in Kinghorn, following the route from the town’s railway station along the beach towards the titular Black Rock off the coast and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerry, who works in hospitality, said: “I certainly felt a lot colder on top by the end of the day than I did at the start! My uncle Jason and I were planning to run Black Rock together – but he very suddenly had a stroke in February, followed quickly by another and, unfortunately, he didn’t survive.

Determined to pay tribute to his uncle, Gerry decided, for the first time, to use the run to fundraise for charity. (Pic: Submitted)

“It was a complete shock to all of the family. He was only 51 and had two kids who are now having to get used to life without their dad.”

Gerry was inspired to pledge his fundraising efforts to CHS Scotland after a collection at Jason’s funeral had raised £1000 for the charity.

“I knew I wanted to do the race in his memory,” he said. “We had a collection at the funeral for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, so it was a no-brainer for me to choose this charity to fundraise for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was eventful in another way, too. Gerry hadn’t had a haircut or trimmed his beard in 18 months but, to boost his fundraising, decided to have the whole lot shaved off that morning!