Kirkcaldy running festival names new sponsor and chair ahead of 2024 event

Kirkcaldy’s big park running festival has announced its new chair and revealed who will be the event’s main sponsor at the 2024 race.

Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival sponsored by Insure Smart will take place over the weekend of August 24-25. The event will see runners take to the streets and parks of Kirkcaldy in races ranging from trail races to half-marathons.

The festival has recently announced that Danny Cepok, former development manager at Love Oor Lang Toun and keen runner, will take over from Allan Harley as head of the event – and Danny said he has big running shoes to fill.

Danny said: “It’s been a learning experience. I have had big shoes to fill. I always knew it would be a big event burn when you get into it. There's a lot getting done by great volunteers who have given up their time. It's just amazing how they put it together.”

Kirkcaldy's Insure Smart will sponsor this year's event (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Danny said there has been “plenty to do but there’s great people doing it” as the event heads into its fifth year. And he hopes that those great people will be able to help put Kirkcaldy on the map as a running hotspot.

He said: “What we want to do is put on a great event for the people of the town. But it's not just about building up the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival. We are hoping more and more people hear about it because, and I might be biased, the Kirkcaldy race is a great race, it’s challenging.

“You’re going through three great parks, you’re getting some great views out over the Forth and of course we have an Outlander filming location. We have got a lot to offer, and we want to keep that going, but we also want to raise the profile of Kirkcaldy.”

Danny is also keen to see those who are early in their running career take on the challenge.

A wave to the camera from Danny Cepok as he tackles the course at last year's event. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

He said: “For people that have maybe done Couch to 5K for example, and have started their running career, the trail race would be great for them. If people who want to try something a bit more challenging, but are not ready for a full marathon, the half is ideal for them.”

Entries for the event are already selling well and are open until Wednesday, July 31. You can sign up at: https://www.entrycentral.com/kprf

There is also cause for celebration as the event announced this year’s main sponsor was announced this week in the form of Kirkcaldy High Street based Insure Smart.

Maz Salim, partner at Insure Smart said that taking on sponsorship of the event was a no brainer given the importance of the event to the town – and the company will even have two partners running in the event.

He said: “Insure Smart are proud to have been chosen by the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival Committee to be the Official Sponsor of this year’s Trail Race on August 24, the Fun Race and the Half Marathon on Sunday, August 25.

“It is such a big event that’s been happening for a number of years. The amount of people that I know are looking forward to it is incredible.

“The energy that goes into it from the members is fantastic, and it’s something we wanted to do because it's such a big event for Kirkcaldy.”

The sponsorship adds to the community minded efforts of the company - something Maz said is important to all at Insure Smart.

He said: “We want to be a part of the community. We’re very community oriented and we like to do a lot of charity work. It’s very important to be part of the community and Kirkcaldy Park Running Festival is a big thing for us and when we were given the opportunity to sponsor it we gave an immediate response that we’d like to do it.”

Welcoming the sponsorship, Danny said: “I think the main message for us is, it's a local event, organised by local people and we have this great local business sponsoring as well.”

Alistair Cameron, who was also on hand to help launch the partnership between the running festival and Insure Smart, said sponsors for the event are vital to its ongoing success.

He said: “Obviously the race and the whole running festival will only happen if we get sponsors onboard and obviously to get a main sponsor is absolutely crucial.