Kirkcaldy’s newest community space opens its doors

Fife’s young actors and actresses have been the first to get the chance to use the newly opened Kings Live Lounge Room One.

Room One in the former YWCA building on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade opened on Tuesday and the first activity to take place was entitled a Taste of Drama.

Run by LB Performance Workshops, the sessions for children aged from four years to 16, have been a great success.

Another three sessions are planned next week and Grant Foster, operational manager of the Kings Live Lounge, said: “We thought this would be a perfect way to launch Room One – by giving local kids a chance to learn and have fun in their summer holidays.

“After the schools go back, we also are delighted to announce that LB Performance Workshops will also be hosting regular weekly sessions.

“Room One at the Kings Live Lounge is also available for rent by the hour and for one off hires and block booking/weekly hires too.

“We’re hoping that local community groups see Room One as we do – a fantastic space to book for their activities and events. ”

Room One is the first room to be opened in the ambitious Kings Live Lounge Project.

Those running the project are keen to see the 52 metre square space being used regularly by the local community for all sorts of different activities for all ages.

Meanwhile other ongoing refurbishment work continues, with the next phases of the venue to be announced in the coming weeks.

Among the plans are the creation of the live lounge itself which will mean live gigs for bands, comedians and much more.

This first phase of work is just the beginning of the larger Kings Theatre regeneration project. It will see the former cinema building, which has lain empty and unused for years, alongside the former YWCA given a new lease of life.

Anyone who is interested in booking Room One can get in touch through the Kings Live Lounge Facebook page or by calling (01592) 564481.