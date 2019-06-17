Kirkcaldy’s tribute to Jocky Wilson hailed a success

Kirkcaldy’s tribute to darts legend Jocky Wilson has been hailed a success.

The Lang Toun finally honoured its twice world champion with a special event at the Adam Smith Theatre on Sunday.

Celebrating Jocky Wilson - programme cover

It fell on the 30th anniversary of his second world triumph, and brought another former champion from Scotland, Gary Anderson, to town take on a host of local players.

Hosted by sports broadcaster , David Tanner, the afternoon saw the culmination of a competition which offered local darts players the chance to step up to the oche and play one leg with Anderson.

It also featured interviews and memories of Jocky, with his family in attendance.

The event was organised by Councillor Alistair Cameron, Stuart Grubb and Cliff Murray with the support of Kirkcaldy4All and Fife Council. The Fife Free Press produced a souvenir programme for the occasion.

Councillor Cameron hailed the event a success – and paid tribute to the Wilson family for their support.

“Jocky was a unique character,” he said, “and I think we did him proud.

“It was one of the most enjoyable events I have ever been involved in.”

He also thanked Gary Anderson – “a real gentleman” who took on around 20 local players.

“One of the highlights was the last game where a six year old from Cupar got the chance to play Gary. His excitement and joy at this unexpected opportunity left the crowd in tears and laughter,” he added.

“But the day was all about our town celebrating Jocky and his two world championships. I believe we did him proud – and I sure he would have had a real good laugh at the humour and banter.”