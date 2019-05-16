Kirkcaldy’s unique Beach Highland Games set to draw in crowds

Scotland can boast a wealth of Highland Games for spectators to come along and enjoy.

But only Kirkcaldy can encourage people to come along to watch all the traditional events taking place on the town’s beach.

This year’s event on June 8 marks the fifth Kirkcaldy Beach Highland Games, and the event is certainly putting the town on the map, with entries expected from around Fife, Scotland and the UK.

The Kirkcaldy4All organising team with some of the entrants

And, according to Christine May of Kirkcaldy4All, the local BID company which hosts the annual event, this year looks like being one of the best attended yet.

“Every year the numbers have grown and this year we are expecting a record turnout, as long as the weather is kind to us,” she said.

“We have more stalls along the promenade and a good number of entries already, although these can come in until the morning of the event, so we won’t know just how many until then.”

All the usual events will be there, from the Highland dancers to the heavy events and races, and this year will be the second year that bike race demonstrations will be held on the sand, sponsored by the Leslie Bike Shop.

The event is family-friendly and free to watch, and spectators can get a great view of proceedings by looking down on to the beach from the storm road.

With obvious tide restrictions in mind, the Beach Highland Games will begin at 10.30am and finish around 1.30pm.

The day kicks off with a parade led by Leven and District Pipe Band along the storm road from opposite Volunteers Green, followed by the official opening ceremony.

There will then be a full programme of professional Highland dancing, athletic running events and traditional heavy events down on the beach.

As in previous years, children are invited to participate in kids’ races on the sands.

The storm road will be lined with local stall holders, offering food and drink, and arts and crafts, so there’ll be plenty to see and do on the day.

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy 4 All, said: “This event has been putting Kirkcaldy on the map over the last few years as Europe’s one and only beach Highland Games.

“Events like these rely on the support of local residents so I’d encourage everyone to come on down and enjoy the fun.

“It will be an action-packed day but we ask spectators to bear in mind that the schedule is dependent on tide times and the weather. Keep an eye on our social media for the most up-to-date information.”