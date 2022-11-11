Kirkcaldy Salvation Army: Church and charity launches annual Toy Appeal and Christmas Day meal

Captain Andrew Manley from Kirkcaldy Salvation Army

Kirkcaldy Salvation Army will be opening its doors on Christmas Day to people who might otherwise miss out on the celebrations.

Staff and volunteers will be preparing a hearty meal at the Hayfield Road premises on December 25 with crackers and other festive decorations to spread the joy of Christmas.

Captain Andrew Manley, church leader, said: “During the festive season, when many are enjoying celebrations with friends and family, others are finding life difficult.

"Some may be struggling to make ends meet while others will be facing the Christmas season on their own.

"The Christmas story inspires us as a church to reach out to those in need. Our team of dedicated staff and volunteers will be serving a free festive meal to make sure the whole community experiences the joy of Christmas this year.”

The Salvation Army works throughout the year to provide compassionate support, a listening ear and practical help to people who are vulnerable or in need in Fife.

In addition to church services every Sunday, Kirkcaldy Salvation Army runs a number of groups for members of the community as well as having a detached youth worker, Employment Plus service and it provides emergency food for people and families in need.

However, it’s not just the Christmas lunch that’s among the Christmas activities being organised by the church and charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy Salvation Army runs a campaign each year to make sure every child in Kirkcaldy receives a present at Christmas and this year’s no different.

The organisation’s annual toy appeal runs from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 11.

In 2021, The Salvation Army gave out more than 500 toys and over 50 food hampers locally.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be left for the appeal at the Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Asda supermarkets in Kirkcaldy, as well as the Salvation Army charity shop in The Mercat – please let them know it is for the toy appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can also be handed in at the Salvation Army Hall on Hayfield Road, which is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9am to 3pm.

Captain Manley added: “We have our annual carol service on Sunday, December 18 at 11am at Hayfield Road with our brass band, singing group, soloists, timbrels and young people all taking part. It will be a great festive occasion and we’d love to see you there.”

To book a place at the Christmas Day lunch email [email protected] or call 01592 265621.