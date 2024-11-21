Kirkcaldy Salvation Army's annual toy appeal to ensure no child goes without a gift this Christmas is underway
The organisation’s annual toy appeal is now underway and runs until Sunday, December 8.
The team of volunteers at the local Salvation Army branch are determined that no child should wake up on Christmas morning to no gifts beneath the tree.
And they are collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts which can be given to those youngsters in need this year.
Donations for this year’s appeal can be dropped off at the town’s Sainsbury’s or Asda stores, as well as at the Salvation Army charity shop in the Mercat and the Salvation Army donation centre in Rosslyn Street.
They can also be handed in at the Salvation Army Hall on Hayfield Road, which is open Tuesdays and Fridays, 9am to 3pm and Thursdays from 9am until noon.
The team are looking for gifts for children and young people from birth up to 17.
For more information visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/kirkcaldy
