Kirkcaldy Salvation Army's Warm Welcome Space receives visit from Gordon Brown

Gordon Brown met with guests and volunteers at the Warm Welcome event in Kirkcaldy recently. (Pic: Rachel Hein)

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown joined guests at Kirkcaldy’s Salvation Army Warm Welcome Space recently.

Mr Brown, founding patron for the Warm Welcome Campaign, visited the space in Hayfield Road during Warm Welcome Week – a campaign to celebrate the UK’s 5000+ Warm Welcome Spaces and raise awareness of the so more people can find a place of warmth and connection close to home.

The former Kirkcaldy MP, joined guests and volunteers at the Kirkcaldy Warm Welcome Space for a big welcome breakfast, a place where the local community can gather, keep warm and share a meal together.

Local Salvation Army Captain Andrew Manley, and Ellie Palmer, Warm Welcome’s development director welcomed the special guest to the local venue.

Gordon Brown with Ellie Palmer, Development Director of the Warm Welcome Campaign, Captain Manley, leader of The Salvation Army in Kirkcaldy and volunteers for The Salvation Army in Kirkcaldy. (Pic: Rachel Hein)

Gordon Brown said: “I have shared the warmest of welcomes at my local Salvation Army Warm Space in Kirkcaldy, where, like all the 5,000 Warm Welcome Spaces across the UK, good-hearted neighbours come together to brighten each other’s days. These spaces are powered by human kindness, companionship, and, of course, a good cup of tea or coffee and fantastic cakes and biscuits.”

During his visit, Mr Brown spent time talking with guests and volunteers

Nicola Bower, a volunteer who runs the regular Quiz Night at the space, said: “This space is at the heart of our community; it’s where everyone joins together, forging new friendships and making people feel more connected. Since the cost of living crisis, we've seen a 50 per cent growth in the number of guests joining our Tuesday Soup lunches, and on Christmas Day, over 80 guests joined us for a warming meal—without this space they would have been on their own. It’s a real lifeline to our community.”

Captain Manley, leader of The Salvation Army in Kirkcaldy, said:

“Providing warm, welcoming spaces is part of what The Salvation Army does. It’s especially important to welcome the community in as temperatures drop, as we know many are struggling to manage their heating bills. It was a pleasure to welcome Gordon Brown to our community church, not only as a former Prime Minister but also as someone with strong family ties to the town. At The Salvation Army, we are part of the communities we serve, and bringing people together to share food, stories, and faith helps deepen connections.”