Kirkcaldy Samaritans aim to spread hope across Fife on World Suicide Prevention Day

After a hugely challenging 18 months, local volunteers are aiming to help the community remain hopeful by asking Fifers what they do to help maintain their well-being, in line with this year’s theme of Creating Hope Through Action.

On Friday morning, two volunteers from the Kirkcaldy branch of Samaritans will travel by train between Glenrothes and Edinburgh, promoting awareness of the service they provide and encouraging people to talk.

With the long-term effects of the pandemic likely to be felt for several years, the volunteers believe that sharing ways of remaining hopeful could support anyone struggling to cope and they want to remind people that they do not have to struggle alone – that help and support is available.

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day (Friday 10th September) Kirkcaldy Samaritans are encouraging people in Fife to talk to each other and share the things in life that give them hope.

Spending time in nature, exercising, baking, listening to music, and drawing are just a handful of examples that can help boost people’s mood, among plenty of other actions.

To help inspire people, Samaritans has created several new resources, including suggested activities, useful tips, and a mood-boosting playlist. These resources will be live on Samaritans various social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on September 10.

June Race, director Of Kirkcaldy Samaritans, said: “The pandemic’s challenges are continuing and won’t immediately ease off with restrictions lifting. Therefore, it’s vitally important we do everything we can to help anyone who needs support.

“Taking the time to enjoy your favourite activities – something easy and every day, or something more strenuous or creative – can be a great way to look after your mental well-being.

“Whether it’s a group activity or something can you do in your own time, sharing ideas about what you turn to when you’re feeling low is a simple yet effective way to help friends and family who are struggling. You don’t have to be an expert to make a difference, and potentially save someone’s life.”

Throughout World Suicide Prevention Day, Samaritans will be sharing useful content on its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages, providing tips for creating hope and sharing case studies.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123.

