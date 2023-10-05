Kirkcaldy school launch for public report health with focus on young people
The setting at Viewforth High was appropriate as NHS Fife’s public health blueprint has a focus on the variety of factors affecting children and young people, covering physical and mental health and wellbeing, and tackling inequalities.
The paper, which went before board members in July, looked in detail at a number of key areas including child poverty and the cost of living, It also highlights opportunities to strengthen children’s rights through the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and the promise commitment to care experienced children and young people.
The launch event at Viewforth - hosted jointly with Fife Council’s education service - brought together professionals from a range of agencies, many of whom contributed to the report. Pupils from Inverkeithing High School also attended, and presented some key findings of a recent survey into the health and wellbeing concerns of children and young people.
Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health, explained the new approach for 2023. She said: “We have taken a different tack than we have previously, focussing on our children and young people and recognising the significant impacts that children and young people have experienced due to the pandemic and the disruption to education resulting from it.
"Similarly, we know that poverty has a significant negative impact on the wellbeing of children and young people, which especially pertinent in the midst of the current cost of living crisis. While the NHS has a crucial role to play, so too do our colleagues in our partner agencies, who also made considerable contributions to our report. Given the theme of this year’s report, it was vital also to listen to the voices of our children and young people.”
And she added: “The initial findings from the recent health and wellbeing survey, which was completed by more than 20,000 young people in Fife, complements our report and I was delighted that we were able to formally launch our annual report at Viewforth with our colleagues in Fife’s education service.”