Logan Morrison has raised over £4000 with his charity cycle runs for vulnerable people in the Lang Toun.

Last year Logan completed a gruelling 31 mile cycle run challenge from Edinburgh Castle to Kirkcaldy in just over three hours.

Logan with his Gordon Aikman Charity Cup which was awarded to him from his school, Kirkcaldy High School.

The cash that he raised was split between Kirkcaldy Foodbank and Hosting Hope, a community project that hosts free community meals and Christmas dinners at Linton Lane Centre.

Accompanied by his dad Lee, the pair set off from Edinburgh Castle last December in an epic effort of perseverance to raise the cash to help those in need.

For his efforts Logan has since been awarded the Jim Raitt Shield from Linton Lane Centre and the Gordon Aikman Charity Cup from Kirkcaldy High School.

Lee Morrison, Logan’s dad, said: “Logan was never looking to be recognised for his charity fundraising, but he is chuffed to bits after receiving two awards for his efforts.

"Myself and his mum, as well as the rest of the family, are very proud of him – he always thinks about others before himself.

"Now he is looking towards his next cycle fundraiser which will see him cycle 65 miles from Glasgow to Kirkcaldy in October.

"I know he wants to thank everyone who had donated to his fundraiser as he knows that times are tough for everyone as folk don’t have a lot of money nowadays – especially with the living cost crisis.”

Mandy Henderson, Linton Lane manager, said: “Jim Raitt was the community worker at Kirkcaldy Boys Club which then became Linton Lane Centre.

"He was admired and respected by everyone who came to the club, he ran the football, youth clubs, boxing, fencing to keep young boys and men occupied and off the streets.

"His wife Noeline ran the girls club when girls started to be allowed into the centre once a week!