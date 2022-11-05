Twelve-year old Logan Morrison will cycle from Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow, to Raith Rovers’ Starks Park stadium on Saturday, November 12 with the funds going towards helping two of Kirkcaldy’s cancer services.

Logan’s dad, Lee, said this year’s fundraising effort has been inspired by family friend Nicola Sharp, who Logan calls his auntie, after she was diagnosed with leukaemia during the summer.

Lee said: “Logan was set on doing something for whatever she wanted.

Logan Morrison will cycle from Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow to Raith Rovers' Starks Park in Kirkcaldy

“She chose Ward 34 at the Victoria Hospital, which is treating her, and Maggie's which does a lot of work with cancer patients”.

This will be the third year Logan has generously raised money for local charities. Two years ago, he netted £600 to buy gifts for residents at Ostlers care home in Kirkcaldy, and last year he was able to raise an incredible £3500 for Linton Lane and Kirkcaldy Foodbank by cycling from Edinburgh Castle to Linton Lane Centre.

These charity efforts saw him awarded the Jim Raitt Shield from Linton Lane Centre, and the Gordon Aikman Charity Cup at Kirkcaldy High School’s awards night in June.

Logan has already surpassed his target of £1200, something his dad said had left him “over the moon.” He hopes to be able to continue to support Linton Lane’s Hosting Hope project and Kirkcaldy Foodbank but also wants to extend donations out to other smaller, local charities.

With the event taking place on a Saturday, avid Rovers’ fan Logan had hoped to cap the day off by watching the Starks Park side’s SPFL Championship encounter with Dundee, but dad Lee quickly put the brakes on that.

He said: “We’re starting at 6:00am, but he actually wanted to start it earlier so he could still get back and get up to Dundee for the Rovers game.

“But we’ve said ‘no, you can miss the game and we’ll go out for dinner when we finish’”.