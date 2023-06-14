Inspired by family friend Nicola Sharp, 12 year old Logan Morrison took on the ambitious cycling challenge in November. He raised £3300 and will use the funds to benefit two Kirkcaldy institutions.

Ward 34 at the Victoria Hospital and Linton Lane have each received a cheque, with £2500 going to Ward 34 and £800 to Linton Lane.

And according to Logan’s dad, Lee Morrison, there might be more fundraising to come.

Logan and Nicola handed over the £2500 cheque to Ward 34 at Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, 6 June

He explained: “We said that was it after cycling back from Glasgow, but times a great healer, so he was talking last week about what he’s going to do for his next one!”

Nicola spent six months on Ward 34 after being diagnosed with leukaemia last year. The close family friend, Logan affectionately calls Auntie Nicola, said she was proud of the youngster’s selflessness.

She said: “I’m so proud of him. It's such a great thing to do and even for him to think of me in the meantime was just brilliant”.

She knows better than most how the funds can be put to good use on the ward. She also knows how much they’ll be appreciated by the patients there.