Kirkcaldy schoolgirl, 9, launches Christmas appeal to help foodbanks

Star Ross started her initiative two years-ago after noticing that a lot of elderly people in her area were isolated during the first lockdown.

Initially the nine-year old wanted to make Christmas dinner for her neighbours, but soon changed her plans when she realised that she could help vastly more people by supporting Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

With the help of her mum and dad, Rosie and John Ross, Star set to work collecting everything from canned food to cornflakes.

Star Ross with David Torrance MSP who is backing her Christmas appeal

The P5 pupil at Dysart Primary School said: “I wanted to invite our elderly neighbours for Christmas dinner, but I couldn’t help the amount of people that I wanted to so I decided to collect for the foodbank instead.

“The reason why I want to do it every year is to give support to people who need help.

“Everything that I collect I’ll give to Kirkcaldy Foodbank to make sure no one goes hungry at Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star’s mum and dad said that they were proud of her.

John said: “The collection was all Star’s idea. She has so many good ideas, not only to help vulnerable people, but the community as a whole.”

Star’s efforts have also been praised by David Torrance,. MSP for Kirkcaldy.

He said: “For someone so young to be thinking about those less fortunate than herself is very heart-warming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve met with Star several times now and she is a true force of nature who is sure to go on to do great things.

“I am so impressed with what Star is doing I’ve decided to help her by setting up a collection point in my office for passing people to drop off donations for her collection and I’m urging other shops, organisations, and businesses to do the same.”

There are drop-off points at the harbour office at Dysart Harbour, Ravenscraig Walled Gardens, and Mr Torrance’s office in Kirk Wynd.