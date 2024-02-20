The Windmill Community Campus event featured 41 specially invited exhibitors from local and national businesses, as well as guests from higher education. Attendees included Diageo, Babcock, Exonmobil, the Army and the Royal Air Force, University of Dundee, University of St Andrews, Edinburgh College and The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The event was organised by Viewforth’s DYW Co-ordinators, Jill MacKay and Carrie Beesley to allow young people – and their families - the opportunity to gain an insight into a range of different sectors to help inform their future pathways. Being able to have conversations, and to ask question to those with industry know-how was an invaluable experience.