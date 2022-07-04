Kirkcaldy Scout groups need more adult volunteers to help youngsters learn life skills

Scoutinghelps youngsters learn new skills.

According to a recent census in the movement, youth membership in Kirkcaldy District, which covers 11 Scout Groups in Kinghorn, Burntisland, Lochgelly, Cardenden, Dysart and Kirkcaldy – those aged between 4 and 18 – has grown from 590 to 653 between 2021 and 2022, a 11% increase.

The rise in membership over the last year has been a welcome boost to the Scouts which hasn’t seen such an increase since before the pandemic first hit in 2020.

But while the 2022 census figures are celebrated, more volunteers are needed to help return Membership numbers to pre-pandemic to continue inspiring younger Scouts and teach them skills for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Learning about the outdoors is a key part of Scouting.

Volunteering with the Scouts can bring real benefits to those who choose to join the Scouts. Volunteers for the Scouts report having improved life satisfaction (70%) and self-esteem (66%) since beginning volunteer work, as well as having reduced feelings of loneliness (42%) and stress (33%).

Derek Dunsire, District Commissioner for Kirkcaldy District Scouts and Lead Volunteer said: “It’s great to see young people returning to Scouting in their thousands and making new friends, learning new skills, and helping their communities rebuild after Covid.

"Volunteering with Scouts is very rewarding, fun and good for you.

"For anyone wanting to meet new people and learn new skills, I’d encourage you to volunteer with the Scouts.

"We have a range of roles available - from running activities for young people at a weekly meeting through to doing maintainace on Scout Group buildings a couple of times year: Whatever you want to do we have a volunteering role for you.”

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance, who has been a member of the Scout Association for 53 years, and a leader for more than 40, said that seeing the positive impact on youngsters is rewarding for volunteers.

He said: “The Scout organisation is very successful in the Kirkcaldy area with the number of young people who are members, but it is currently being restricted by a lack of volunteers who help run these groups.

“For scouting to be a huge success, as it is with its outdoor education programme, it needs more volunteers to give their time to help lead these groups.

“Volunteering with the Scouts is very rewarding when you see the benefits that the young people get from taking part.

“Not only is it rewarding for the youngsters but it is also very rewarding for volunteers as well.

“I myself am a Scout Leader and I can highly recommend volunteering with the Scouts for anyone who likes to give back to the community, and for anyone who wants to help young people progress through life.”