Kirkcaldy scout hall re-opens after two years as offenders carry out vital repairs

The community hall in Templehall used by the 24th Fife Scout Group had fallen into a state of disrepair and needed work estimated at £50,000 to get it up and running - a figure beyond the organisation’s reach.

It was carried out by Fife Council under Community Payback Orders (CPOs) handed to people sentence at court. They completed repairs including interior and exterior painting, lifted old floor tiles and undertook cement repairs, made various trips to the recycle centre with rubbish and debris, as well as some wallpaper stripping and redecoration.

The project was highlighted in the CPO’s new annual report published by Community Justice Scotland.

Work has been completed to transform the Scout Hall in Kirkcaldy (Pics: Submitted)

Gary Meldrum, projects officer Community Payback Team in Fife, explained: “We were delighted to be in a position to assist as well as building another good working relationship with an organisation that most certainly meets our criteria for help.

“This was a fantastic project for our teams to be involved with, and we are delighted to have been part of restoring this building to its former glory and helping to get it back into public use. Most of the people carrying out unpaid work on this project were involved from start to finish and they often asked to go back as they understood the significant benefit to the local community. For some being involved with this project and to help with getting the building open again after being closed so long was very rewarding.

The work was also welcomed by the scouts.

Derek Dunsire, lead volunteer for Scouts Kirkcaldy, said: “The group had its own premises in the area which, in addition to Scouting, had been used regularly in the local community by others for English speaking classes, children’s parties and community fairs.

