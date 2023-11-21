Looking for an individual and uncommon Christmas gift this year? Then perhaps you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for at Kirkcaldy Antiques, Collectables and Retro Fair this weekend.

The last fair of the 2023 takes place at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, November 25, offering bargain hunters the chance to once again look for some rare gems and one-off items.

When it comes to the search for the perfect Christmas gift not only could you find one that’s uncommon, but perhaps it’ll generate memories and discussion over whose granny used to have one.

The event’s resident artist will be there on Saturday, drawing and taking commissions for portraits.

Julian Brook, aka Collectable Jules, is hosting the last antique, retro and collectables fair in Kirkcaldy for 2023. (Pic: submitted)

The antiques, collectors and retro fairs, organised by Julian Brook who is also known as Collectable Jules, have become a popular event in the local calendar since he held his first one in the town in February 2020.

The fair will offer a wide range of goods with tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale. These will include gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects; cigarette cases; Vesta cases; cutlery; picture frames; original and printed art; tapestry; wooden items; large and small ceramics; magazines; glassware; books; postcards; comics; linen and soft furnishings; motoring items; vintage cameras and photographic equipment; vintage watches and clocks; coins; stamps; medals; toys; models; vintage clothing and other random collectables.

The fair runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Saturday with entry £1, payable at the door.

This is the last fair in 2023 with the first date for 2024 already set as February 24. Those thinking ‘I’ve got loads of this at home’ can get in touch with Jules about having a table at February’s event.