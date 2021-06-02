Kirkcaldy set to stage Fife’s first live gig since lockdown started

It takes place at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy next week, and will feature a trio of young Fife musicians performing in front of a small audience.

The performance, part of Langtoun Jazz, will also be streamed online - but it’s the return to playing live that has excited the organisers.

Grace Black, treasurer, said: “It’s been a long time coming, but finally there is hope for the arts and entertainment sector in Scotland.

Grace Black, treasurer of Langtoun Jazz (Pic: George McLuskie)

“We know there is a real public appetite for live performances and we are delighted to be among the first in Scotland to offer live music in 2021.”

The gig, on Saturday, June 12, will feature Gem Trio - a young Fife group comprising Garry Simpson (drums), Ewan Johnston (piano) and Megan Harper (bass).

They have played together for the past six years as the rhythm section of Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra, as well as performing as a trio in their own right.

They have been mentored by Richard Michael, former FYJO director, and play a a range of jazz standards as well as music from other popular genres in a jazz style.

Tickets for the performance are limited in number and must be booked in advance.

Seating will also be pre-allocated, masks must be worn and controls on movement and circulation will be in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable evening of live music - restrictions the organisers hope will soon be eased.

Grace added: ““The entertainments sector has been probably the hardest-hit of any area of the economy with no live work for the last 15 months.

“The Scottish Government continues to refuse to address the sector’s concerns about the stringency of Covid measures applying to performances, compared to the lesser restrictions placed on the hospitality sector.

“No-one in the sector can understand why it is safe to sit in a bar without a mask at one metre distance while the entertainments sector remains hamstrung by two metre distancing which renders most performances unviable.

“The sooner the Government’s promised review of these guidelines is complete the better.”

Tickets via http://www.brownpapertickets.com

